Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
11:00
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth FORSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth FORSTER

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth FORSTER Notice
FORSTER Elizabeth passed away on 14th June 2020, aged 64. Dear wife to Barry, wonderful, proud mum to Tom and Helen. Much loved grandma of Leo, Anya, Oliver, Teddy and Charlie and great friend to many. Private funeral to be held on Wednesday 8th July at 11.00am. No flowers please, but for those who wish to watch the service or donate to The MS Society may do so via this link https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/14-06-2020-elizabeth-anne-forster/ Donations are also welcomed c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -