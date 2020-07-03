|
FORSTER Elizabeth passed away on 14th June 2020, aged 64. Dear wife to Barry, wonderful, proud mum to Tom and Helen. Much loved grandma of Leo, Anya, Oliver, Teddy and Charlie and great friend to many. Private funeral to be held on Wednesday 8th July at 11.00am. No flowers please, but for those who wish to watch the service or donate to The MS Society may do so via this link https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/14-06-2020-elizabeth-anne-forster/ Donations are also welcomed c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on July 3, 2020