Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
13:30
Abbey Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium
GUEST

Elizabeth Joan Passed away peacefully on 12th January 2020 at Risby Park Nursing Home, aged 72 years. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by all that knew her. Funeral service to be held in the Abbey Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 7th February 2020 at 1.30pm. No flowers please but donations, if desired, to St. Nicholas Hospice Care which can be made online by visiting www.elizabeth-guest.muchloved.com. Alternatively they may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020
