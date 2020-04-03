Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
14:30
Suffolk Crematorium
Elizabeth PALFREY

Elizabeth PALFREY Notice
PALFREY

Elizabeth

passed away on 23rd March 2020 at St Peters Care Home Bury St Edmunds aged 81. Wife of the late Ronald Victor Palfrey, mum to Adam and Jane, Grandmother to Daniel, Devon and Jackson and a Great Grandmother to Chloe. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The Funeral is to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 14th April at 2:30pm. Immediate family only please. Arrangements entrusted to L Fulcher 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 3, 2020
