|
|
THACKER Elizabeth (Liz)
Of Brandon, peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her family and friends on 6th March, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Chris, cherished sister to Jimmy and Mary, much loved mum of Carl and Paul and a wonderful grandma to her grandchildren -Darragh, Luca, Portia, Finola, Matthias, Raphaela, Arabella and Maximilian. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many, many friends. Requiem Mass at St Thomas of Canterbury Church,Brandon on Thursday 2nd April at 12.00 noon followed by a reception. Committal in the St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 3rd April at 11.00am. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support- Bury St Edmunds or My WiSH Charity Butterfly Appeal West Suffolk Hospital may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon Suffolk. IP27 OEW Tel 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 20, 2020