|
|
THACKER –
Elizabeth (Liz)
PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF CIRCUMSTANCES: Very sadly, due to the government guidelines on social distancing, restrictions in public gatherings, and the Church's suspension of all services, the planned Requiem Mass for Liz arranged for Thursday, 2nd April has been CANCELLED. Committal in the St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 3rd April at 11.00am for IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY. A live webcast of this service can be viewed via www.Obitus.com entering the username west5231 and the password 899602. A Memorial Mass and Reception will be held in the future when it is safe to do so to allow all those who loved Liz to celebrate her life together. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support -Bury St Edmunds or My WiSH Charity Butterfly Appeal- West Suffolk Hospital may still be made online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon Suffolk. IP27 OEW Tel 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 27, 2020