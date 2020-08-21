|
ROOKARD
Ellen Emma (Nell)
sadly passed away, peacefully at home on the 11th August 2020, aged 99 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral is to be held at St Johns Church, Elmswell on Wednesday 26th August at 11.30am. Numbers are restricted in the church but welcome outside, bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to The Guide Dogs for the Blind and can be made online via AE Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 21, 2020