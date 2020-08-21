Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
11:30
St Johns Church
Elmswell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen ROOKARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen ROOKARD

Notice Condolences

Ellen ROOKARD Notice
ROOKARD

Ellen Emma (Nell)

sadly passed away, peacefully at home on the 11th August 2020, aged 99 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral is to be held at St Johns Church, Elmswell on Wednesday 26th August at 11.30am. Numbers are restricted in the church but welcome outside, bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to The Guide Dogs for the Blind and can be made online via AE Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -