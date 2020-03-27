Home

Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
15:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
KING

Emma Louise Tragically taken from us on Saturday 14th March 2020 aged 37 years. Beloved mum to Chloe, Kieran, Jamie, daughter to Russell and Mary, granddaughter to Rita and a loving sister to Jason and Katrina.She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral is to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 6th April at 3pm. Immediate family only to attend please. Donations to 'Refuge' can be sent c/o L Fulcher 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 27, 2020
