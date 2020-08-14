Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Enid KING

KING

Enid Miriam (née Murkin)

of Fornham St Martin, passed away after a short illness on Friday 7th August 2020, aged 86 years. A dearly loved wife of David, mother to Sandra, Ian and Stuart and a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. A special thank you to all the staff of Ward G8 at the West Suffolk Hospital for their care of Enid. Due to the current pandemic a private service will take place. Donations to the Stroke Association may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 14, 2020
