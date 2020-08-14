|
KING
Enid Miriam (née Murkin)
of Fornham St Martin, passed away after a short illness on Friday 7th August 2020, aged 86 years. A dearly loved wife of David, mother to Sandra, Ian and Stuart and a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. A special thank you to all the staff of Ward G8 at the West Suffolk Hospital for their care of Enid. Due to the current pandemic a private service will take place. Donations to the Stroke Association may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 14, 2020