SZARUGA
Erazm "Era"
Sadly passed away on 10th April 2020 at the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 90 years. Loving husband of the late Margaret, adored father of Maria and Ann Lucia, much loved father-in-law to Jonathan and very special grandad to Madeleine and Eloise. Era will also be much missed by his extended family from Margaret's previous marriage -David, wife Ann, children Mark and Louise, plus grandchildren Jake, Chloe and Daniel. We will all miss his kindness, generosity, lovely warm smile and sense of humour, and the positive spirit which had seen him through so many challenges in his lifetime. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will take place in Lavenham on 29th April 2020, with a celebration of Era's life at a later date. No flowers please but donations in Era's memory, made payable to East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be sent to W A Deacon Funeral Services, Norman Way, Lavenham CO10 9PY.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020