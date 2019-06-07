|
HUNT
Eric Arthur
Retired Chief Inspector of Mildenhall, passed peacefully away at home on Sunday 2nd June 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved dad of Karen and Anthea, father-in-law of Adrian, a very loving grandad and great-grandad and a special friend to many. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel, on Monday 17th June at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The Marie Curie Nurses c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on June 7, 2019