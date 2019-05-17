|
Market Trader of Bury St Edmunds on the 1st May 2019 peacefully passed away in the West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, aged 88 years. Husband to Pam, father to Martin, father-in-law to Karen, grandfather to Henry and Charlie, great-grandfather to Archie and Daisy Louise, grandfather-in-law to Viki. Long life lived to the full. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, Risby on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred in memory of Eric to .c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019