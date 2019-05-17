Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric HART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric HART

Notice Condolences

Eric HART Notice
Market Trader of Bury St Edmunds on the 1st May 2019 peacefully passed away in the West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, aged 88 years. Husband to Pam, father to Martin, father-in-law to Karen, grandfather to Henry and Charlie, great-grandfather to Archie and Daisy Louise, grandfather-in-law to Viki. Long life lived to the full. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, Risby on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred in memory of Eric to .c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.