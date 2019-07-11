|
PLATT
Eric
Passed away at Hadleigh Hall Nursing Home on Tuesday 25th June 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Shirley, much loved dad to Karen and Paul & son-in-law to Steve. Loving grandad and great-grandad, will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. The funeral will take place on Thursday 25th July at 11.00am at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations to St Elizabeth Hospice - Hadleigh may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
