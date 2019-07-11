Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric PLATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric PLATT

Notice Condolences

Eric PLATT Notice
PLATT

Eric

Passed away at Hadleigh Hall Nursing Home on Tuesday 25th June 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Shirley, much loved dad to Karen and Paul & son-in-law to Steve. Loving grandad and great-grandad, will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. The funeral will take place on Thursday 25th July at 11.00am at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations to St Elizabeth Hospice - Hadleigh may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now