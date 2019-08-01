Resources More Obituaries for Eric PLATT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eric PLATT

The family of the late Eric Platt would like to extend their most sincere thanks to everyone for letters, cards and spoken words of sympathy during their recent loss. Also thanks to all relatives and friends who were present at the service. Our thanks to all who gave donations to St Elizabeth Hospice. Sincere thanks to Claire Bourne of Snailriver Horse Drawn Carriage Company and her beautiful horses, Marchje and Femke. Thank you to Celebrant John Williams for a warm and wonderful service and to Armstrongs Funeral Service who carried out the funeral arrangements in a caring and professional way. Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices