|
|
STOCKDALE
Eric
of Weeting, peacefully, surrounded by his family on 9th October, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather, brother to Pam and Sylvia, much loved father of Lawrence, Juliet and James and a loving grandad and great-grandad, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service in the Abbey Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium at 11.30am on Thursday 31st October. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for My WiSH charity for the Eye Clinic may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019