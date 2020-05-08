|
WILLSON Eric of Horringer, passed away peacefully on 15th April, aged 95 years. Loving Husband to Marjorie and Dad to Jacqueline and Heather. Devoted Grandpec to Kirstie and Sarah, Ashley, Russell and Leo, Great-Grandpec to Corbin, Otto and Troy. He will be sadly missed by all of his family who he got so much joy from. A private cremation service will take place on the 15th May, but any donations in Eric's memory may be made online to The West Suffolk Hospital who cared for him with such compassion https://www.justgiving.com/mywishcharity
Published in Bury Free Press on May 8, 2020