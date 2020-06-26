|
|
DENNY
Ethel
It is with great sadness to announce the death of our dear Mum, Ethel, at Ashmore Nursing Home on 13th June 2020, aged 98 years, late of Euston. Beloved wife of the Late Alfred and a loving Mum to Jennifer, Graham and Jillian, Nan to Malcolm, Marie, Maxine, Ian, Neil and Claire, Great-Nan and Great-Great-Nan, who will be missed so much. Private family cremation to take place and donations to East Anglian Air Ambulance. Please contact AE Thurlow, 1 High Street, Ixworth. Tel: 01359 230227 for more information.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 26, 2020