FROST Eva Mary (nee Jennings)
Of Mildenhall, passed away peacefully on Friday 23rd August 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur (Frosty) and a much loved mum to Linda and Wendy and mother-in-law to Jock who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Mildenhall on Friday 13th September at 12.00noon followed by interment at Mildenhall Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The Friends of Market Cross Surgery and may be left at the service or sent c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildehall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019