Eva Rose Passed away peacefully on 26th June 2019, aged 85 years. Loving wife to Eric, devoted mother to Christopher and Andrew and much loved grandmother to seven grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Church, Woolpit on Friday 19th July at 10.30am. Casual clothing to be worn please. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to St. Mary's Church, Woolpit and Friends of Woolpit Health Centre may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 15 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, IP14 1AH.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 11, 2019
