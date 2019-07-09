Home

Died peacefully in Manson House on 29th June 2019, aged 100 years. Much loved mother of Olive and grandmother of Emily, she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A private burial will be followed by a celebration of Faith's life at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds on Friday 12th July at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations for St Mary's Church may be left on the day or sent to St Mary's Church Office at Honey Hill, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1RT.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 9, 2019
