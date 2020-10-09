|
Flora Cynthia
Aged 93 years. Sadly passed away on Tuesday 29th September at North court care home. Much loved wife of the late George and loving mum, nan, great nan, sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, aunty, great aunty and a wonderful friend to many. Private service will take place on Wednesday 14th October 2020. Donations if desired by cheque to be made out to North court care home, to whom we are so grateful for their tender care, may be sent to L.Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 9, 2020