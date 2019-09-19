|
|
BELLAGAMBA Franco Passed away peacefully at Hadleigh Hall Nursing Home on 7th September 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved husband to Lidia and father to Sergei and Karen. Funeral Service to take place on Monday 30th September 2019 at 10.30am in the Abbey Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019