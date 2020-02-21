|
ARMSTRONG
Frank passed away in the Martins on 13th February 2020 aged 93 years, formerly of Mill Lane, Barrow. Husband of the late Daphne. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 10th March at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations to The Martins Resident Amenity Fund may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1TH, Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020