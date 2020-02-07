Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
13:00
St Marys Church
Honey Hill
Bury St Edmunds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank WHITNALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank WHITNALL

Notice Condolences

Frank WHITNALL Notice
WHITNALL Frank George

Long serving Headteacher of Beyton Middle School. Peacefully passed away at home on 26th January 2020. Beloved husband to Ivy, Wonderful dad to Simon, Timothy, Mark and Rebecca. Devoted Gran-Gran to Eleanor, Amy, Mary and John. He will be dearly missed by all. Bright colours to be worn please. Church Service on Wednesday 19th February 2020 at 1pm at St Marys Church, Honey Hill, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to RSPB and/or RAF Benevolent Fund c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -