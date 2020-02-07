|
WHITNALL Frank George
Long serving Headteacher of Beyton Middle School. Peacefully passed away at home on 26th January 2020. Beloved husband to Ivy, Wonderful dad to Simon, Timothy, Mark and Rebecca. Devoted Gran-Gran to Eleanor, Amy, Mary and John. He will be dearly missed by all. Bright colours to be worn please. Church Service on Wednesday 19th February 2020 at 1pm at St Marys Church, Honey Hill, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to RSPB and/or RAF Benevolent Fund c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020