Formally of Ingham, passed peacefully away on Saturday 4th May 2019, aged 98 years at Brandon Park Nursing Home. A dearly love mum to Cynthia, nan & great nan. Funeral Service at The West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Thursday 30th May at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The Macmillan Unit, West Suffolk Hospital (cheques payable to My Wish Charity) c/o G R Peachey & Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019