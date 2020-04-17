|
|
SMITH
Freda of Cross Penny Court, formerly of Whepstead. Passed away on 5th April 2020 at West Suffolk Hospital through cancer, aged 85 years. A loved and caring wife to the late Gordon Smith and mother to Caroline, Robson, Julia and Maria. She will be missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A family funeral will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on 22nd April. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 17, 2020