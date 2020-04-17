Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Freda SMITH

Freda SMITH Notice
SMITH

Freda of Cross Penny Court, formerly of Whepstead. Passed away on 5th April 2020 at West Suffolk Hospital through cancer, aged 85 years. A loved and caring wife to the late Gordon Smith and mother to Caroline, Robson, Julia and Maria. She will be missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A family funeral will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on 22nd April. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 17, 2020
