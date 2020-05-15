Home

Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Bury St Edmunds Crematorium
Freda TAYLOR

Freda TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR

Freda Roe

of Great Barton Sadly passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on Sunday 26th April 2020 after a short illness aged 88. Loving wife to the late John Taylor, mother to Clive and Lynne, grandmother to Oliver and Helena and mother-in-law to Francis and Ian. A small private service will be held at Bury St Edmunds Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk or c/o Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 15, 2020
