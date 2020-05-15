|
|
TAYLOR
Freda Roe
of Great Barton Sadly passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on Sunday 26th April 2020 after a short illness aged 88. Loving wife to the late John Taylor, mother to Clive and Lynne, grandmother to Oliver and Helena and mother-in-law to Francis and Ian. A small private service will be held at Bury St Edmunds Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk or c/o Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 15, 2020