Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service (Stowmarket)
The Nutshell
Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1EZ
01449 771666
Frederick BUCKLE

Frederick BUCKLE Notice
BUCKLE

Frederick Walter 'Fred' Of Elmswell, in his own words, 'Pegged out' on 20th June 2019 at West Suffolk Hospital aged 96 years. Much loved husband of the late Cicely, dad to Teresa and Michael, father-in-law to Sue, grandad to Nolan, Arron, Hayley and Lorna and their partners Daniel and Marc and great-grandad to Little Frankie. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, made payable to 'The Friends of Woolpit Health Centre' may be sent care of Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666
Published in Bury Free Press on June 27, 2019
