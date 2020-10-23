|
|
EVERETT
Frederick George
passed away suddenly on Wednesday 7th October 2020. Beloved Husband of Joan. Dearest Dad to Paul and Diane, David and Amanda. Loving Grandad to Nathan, Luke, Rosie, Hedley and Faith. Funeral Service at Garland Street Baptist Church on Friday 30th October followed by burial at the Borough Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions the funeral will be private by invitation only. Family flowers only, donations to British Heart Foundation. Enquiries to L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds. Tel: 01284 754049 In Heavenly Love Abiding
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 23, 2020