Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
12:00
St Mary's Church
Walsham le Willows
View Map
Frederick Dilgy

Passed away peacefully at Chilton Meadows Stowmarket, on Saturday 7th November 2020, aged 91 years, with his family by his side. Loving Father, Father in law, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral to take place at St Mary's Church, Walsham le Willows on Thursday 3rd December at 12 noon, followed by burial in the Cemetery. Restricted numbers allowed at the Church Service. At Fred's request flowers if preferred (it was his love), or donations if desired to My Wish Charity, in aid of the Stroke Ward at West Suffolk Hospital may be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Service, 58 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket IP14 1AD or via Just Giving.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 20, 2020
