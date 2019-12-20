Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chape
ROBERTS

Frederick John Albert

'Fred'

Died peacefully on the 16th December 2019 aged 88 years. A wonderful husband to Gwen (deceased), loving dad to Edwin & Susan, Grandfather to Mark, Nicola, Christopher, Sara, Elliot, Harrison, Sebastian, Tyler & Archie. Funeral Service to be at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel at 12.30 pm on the 10th January 2020. Donations if desired, made payable to Cancer Prevention Research Trust which may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 20, 2019
