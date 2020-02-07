Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00
St Mary's Church
Rougham
Geisha COCKSEDGE

COCKSEDGE

Geisha Lily (nee Wilde)

Passed away on the 28th January 2020 aged 90 years. A beloved wife of the late Charles and much loved and greatly missed by her daughter Sally. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. All welcome to the Funeral Service to celebrate Geisha's life at St Mary's Church, Rougham on Tuesday 18th February at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020
