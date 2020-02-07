|
|
COCKSEDGE
Geisha Lily (nee Wilde)
Passed away on the 28th January 2020 aged 90 years. A beloved wife of the late Charles and much loved and greatly missed by her daughter Sally. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. All welcome to the Funeral Service to celebrate Geisha's life at St Mary's Church, Rougham on Tuesday 18th February at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020