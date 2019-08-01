|
|
CARPENTER Geoffrey Passed away peacefully in Stowlangtoft Hall Nursing Home on 24th July 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Violet, loving father of Calvin and Sarah and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Thursday 8th August at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, however donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o A.E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019