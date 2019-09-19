Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30
Abbey Chapel West Suffolk Crematorium
WHITE

Geoffrey Alexander (Geoff)

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th September aged 79 years. Much loved husband, father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at

Abbey Chapel West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired

made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019
