Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service (Stowmarket)
The Nutshell
Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1EZ
01449 771666
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Sadly passed away at Papworth Hospital on 13th September 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Debbie, stepdad to Lucie and Jack and wonderful grandpa to Sophie, Henry and Toby. The funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 8th October at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to My WiSH Charity c/o Andrew Bingham Funeral Service, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
