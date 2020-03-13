|
ELLINOR
George Leslie
of Barningham passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 25th February 2020 aged 98 years. Beloved Wife and Dad of the late Peggy and Sandra. A much loved Grandad to Mark, Tracey and Vicky. He will be sadly missed. Funeral Service takes place at Hopton Methodist Church on Wednesday 25th March at 2.00pm followed by burial. Flowers welcome or if desired donations to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH, Tel 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020