FARROW
George
Passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on 27th July 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Lilian, much loved father of Les, Kenny and Gary, a loving grandfather to Kieron and Ellen and stepgrandfather to Lisa, Daryl and Trinity. The Funeral service takes place on Tuesday 27th August at The St Edmund Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, are to be made by cheque payable to 'St Nicholas Hospice', then sent c/o F Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL.
Published in Bury Free Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019