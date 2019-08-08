Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
23 Mustow Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
01284 846573
Resources
More Obituaries for George FARROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George FARROW

Notice Condolences

George FARROW Notice
FARROW

George

Passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on 27th July 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Lilian, much loved father of Les, Kenny and Gary, a loving grandfather to Kieron and Ellen and stepgrandfather to Lisa, Daryl and Trinity. The Funeral service takes place on Tuesday 27th August at The St Edmund Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, are to be made by cheque payable to 'St Nicholas Hospice', then sent c/o F Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL.
Published in Bury Free Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now