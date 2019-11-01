Home

POWERED BY

Services
G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
13:00
St Mary's Church
Mildenhall
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George HAYES

Notice Condolences

George HAYES Notice
HAYES

George Arthur

of Mildenhall passed peacefully away on Thursday 24th October 2019 aged 84 years. A dearly loved partner to Anne. Funeral service at St Mary's Church Mildenhall on Monday 18th November at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Ward G8 West Suffolk Hospital (Cheques payable to My Wish Charity) c/o G R Peachey and Son

Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -