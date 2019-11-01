|
HAYES
George Arthur
of Mildenhall passed peacefully away on Thursday 24th October 2019 aged 84 years. A dearly loved partner to Anne. Funeral service at St Mary's Church Mildenhall on Monday 18th November at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Ward G8 West Suffolk Hospital (Cheques payable to My Wish Charity) c/o G R Peachey and Son
Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019