George Thomas passed away suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by his family on the 3rd March 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband to Muriel, much loved dad of Mark and Maria, Tracy and Gareth and beloved grandad of Jacob, Chloe, Jess and Sam. He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium- St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 27th March at 12 noon. Cheerful clothing encouraged. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the British Heart Foundation or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020