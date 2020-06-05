|
|
NICHOLS
George William
passed away suddenly on Tuesday 26th May 2020 at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Loving Husband to Pearl, much loved Dad to Jane and Stephen. Proud Grandad and Great-Grandad and dear Brother to Alan, David and the late John, Mary and Stan. Due to current restrictions, a private cremation service will be held on Tuesday 23rd June 2020. Donations, if desired, to St. Nicholas Hospice Care, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting georgenichols.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on June 5, 2020