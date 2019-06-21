Home

Lydia & David Turner Thetford & District Funeral Services Ltd
15/15A Old Market Street
Thetford, Norfolk IP24 2EQ0184
01842 761333
George STURGEON

George STURGEON Notice
STURGEON
George Edward
Passed away peacefully on 9th June at Ford Place, Thetford, aged 95 years, formerly of Fornham St Martin. Beloved husband of the late Peggy and a much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, brother and brother-in-law. Funeral Service at St Petronilla Church, Whepstead on Friday 28th June at 11.00am followed by interment in churchyard. (Black dress optional). Flowers, or if preferred, donations for British Heart Foundation can be made at the service or c/o Thetford & District Funeral Services Ltd (Lydia & David Turner) 15-15a Old Market Street, Thetford IP24 2EQ. Tel: 01842 761333
Published in Bury Free Press on June 21, 2019
