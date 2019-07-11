Home

George Georges family would like to thank everyone who attended his funeral, for the floral tributes, messages of sympathy and donations. Thanks to Rev'd Chris Griffiths for his lovely service, to Louise for the superb flower arrangements and to Thetford & District Funeral Services Ltd (Lydia & David Turner) for their outstanding funeral arrangements. Our heartfelt thanks go to Ford Place for their excellent care of George. Please accept this as the only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 11, 2019
