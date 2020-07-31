|
ABRAHAMS
Gerald
passed away peacefully aged 89 in Chilton Meadows Stowmarket with family by his side after a short illness on 22nd July 2020. Devoted and loving husband for 67 years to Daphne (Doll). Much loved by his wife, 4 sons and partners, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 7th August 2020. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity in memory of his late great-granddaughter Ruby may be sent to A. E. Thurlow & Son, High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020