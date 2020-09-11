Home

Gerald EAGLES

Notice Condolences

Gerald EAGLES Notice
'PETE'

EAGLES GERALD

Of Mildenhall, peacefully in hospital on 26th August 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Alice, a much loved brother, father and grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private family funeral will be held. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for St Nicholas Hospice may be made online at www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 11, 2020
