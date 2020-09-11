|
|
HURRELL
Gerald George
'Ged'
passed away peacefully at home on the 29th August 2020, aged 78 years. Loving husband to Jenny, dearly loved Dad to Carla, Beverley, Susie and Johanne. Grandad to Georgina, Jameson, Thomas, Holly and Maisy-Beau and Great Grandad to Ethan and Olivia. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to the current pandemic a private funeral service will take place but a web link is available for anyone who wishes to watch the service, please contact the family for further details. Donations if desired made payable to Bowel Cancer UK may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 11, 2020