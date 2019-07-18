|
SUTTON
Gerald Arthur Passed away peacefully on the 5th July 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved dad, grandad and great-grandad. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 31st July at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 18, 2019