Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Gerald SUTTON

Gerald SUTTON Notice
SUTTON

Gerald Arthur Passed away peacefully on the 5th July 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved dad, grandad and great-grandad. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 31st July at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 18, 2019
