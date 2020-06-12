Home

R J Pepper & Son Mildenhall)
1 Manor Court
Mildenhall, Suffolk, Suffolk IP28 7EH
01638 715 172
TAYLOR-BALLS

Gerald Harry

of West Row, passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital after a long illness on Friday 5th June 2020, aged 82 years. Loving husband of Liz, much loved dad and grandad, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private burial will take place

at St. Peter's Churchyard, West Row. A Memorial service will be held at a later date, details to follow. Donations, if desired, made payable to The British Lung Foundation may be sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors 1, Manor Court, High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH. Tel: 01638 715172.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 12, 2020
