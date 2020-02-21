Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30
All Saints Church
Wickhambrook
Giuseppe DI-GIULIO

Giuseppe DI-GIULIO Notice
DI-GIULIO

Giuseppe

Passed away peacefully at home on 9th February 2020, aged 97 years. Dearly loved Husband to Olga, much-loved dad, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service will take place in All Saints Church, Wickhambrook on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to either British Heart Foundation or St Nicholas Hospice Care, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017.
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020
