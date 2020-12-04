Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
15:30
West Suffolk Crematorium
Glenn ELVIN

Glenn ELVIN Notice
ELVIN

Glenn Martin passed away peacefully at home on the 25th November 2020 after a brave fight, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband of Julie, much loved dad and cherished grandad, uncle, father-in-law and beloved brother to Karen. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 11th December at 3.30pm, due to the current restrictions please be aware this is to be attended by invitation only, if you wish to pay your respects to Glenn then please be advised the cortege will be leaving from Grange View, Thurston at approx 2.50pm, travelling along Thurston Road, Pakenham Road, through Mere Farm and Barton Hamlet then back down Barton Road through Thurston before continuing to the crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the Stroke Association (Second Chance Stroke Club) may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 4, 2020
