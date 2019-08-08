|
RADFORD
Gloria May
Of Worlington, a village she loved dearly. Gloria passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on Friday 26th July 2019.
Beloved wife of Dennis and mother of Simon and Matthew. Loving grandmother of Luke and Jessie. Memorial Service to take place on Monday 19th August at All Saints Church Worlington at 2.00pm. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired payable to Cancer Research UK may be left at the service or sent c/o G R Peachey & Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019